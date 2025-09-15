First Hawaiian Bank Invests $633,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $21,057,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,364,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 911,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 757,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,665.96. This trade represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

