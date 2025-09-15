First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,013 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,302 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 595,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 82,306.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,528,647 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,247 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

