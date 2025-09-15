First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,571 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,463,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:RRX opened at $138.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

