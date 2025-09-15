First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 454,579 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

