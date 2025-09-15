First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,804 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 3.6%

KFY opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.49. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.72 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

