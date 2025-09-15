First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $159.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.70. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.75 and a one year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.