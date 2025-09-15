First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $156,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $130.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 18,586 shares valued at $2,389,145. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

