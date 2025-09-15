First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,074 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $38,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

