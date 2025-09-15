Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Five Below worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $2,946,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Five Below by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Five Below Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $155.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

