FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kraken Robotics Lifted by Analyst

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.10.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

CVE:PNG opened at C$4.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.