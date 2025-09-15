Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $234.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.