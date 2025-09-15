General Mills (GIS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $4.5218 billion for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 14.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 112.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of General Mills by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

