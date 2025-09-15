GK Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,386 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 239.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

