Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 287,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4,835.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $306,975.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $816,851.35. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTGR opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $831.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.07. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

