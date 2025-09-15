Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,904 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 398,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $69.22 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.