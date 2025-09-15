Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EFC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 46.78 and a quick ratio of 46.78. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,140.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

