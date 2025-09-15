Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 165,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 106,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $647,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $286,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHH opened at $7.43 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $770.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

