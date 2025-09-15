Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 8,775.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.16 and a beta of 1.19. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 129,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,707.20. This trade represents a 31.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,856. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $297,873. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

