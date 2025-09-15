Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,149 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 983,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,610,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 193,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 799.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.84 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3485 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

