Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin Covey Company $FC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Franklin Covey worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Franklin Covey by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of FC stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Franklin Covey Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.