Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Northeast Bancorp worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,114,000.

Northeast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBN opened at $110.40 on Monday. Northeast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $906.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northeast Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.46. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

