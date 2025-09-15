Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.27 Million Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,856,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 220.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

NYSE PL opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.81. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

