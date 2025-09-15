Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $16.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

