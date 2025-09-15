Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241,797 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1,188.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $43.28 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,952.20. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

