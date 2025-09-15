Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Trupanion worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,660.70. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,800 shares of company stock worth $2,364,335. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 167.31 and a beta of 1.72. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

