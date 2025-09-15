Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $414.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.95. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.23 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.