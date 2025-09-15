Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,933 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of DFIN opened at $54.63 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

