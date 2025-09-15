Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Materion by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46 and a beta of 0.91. Materion Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other Materion news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $121,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

