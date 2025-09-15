Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of REV Group worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

REV Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $61.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.15.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

