Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in First Advantage Co. $FA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 199,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE FA opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

