Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. $YY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of JOYY worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on JOYY in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of YY stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

