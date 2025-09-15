Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

