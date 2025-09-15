Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5,429.8% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $107.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

