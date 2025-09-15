Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 783.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3%
PSCT opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
