Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Forward Air Corporation $FWRD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Forward Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $903.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $618.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($23.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

