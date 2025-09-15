Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 161,394 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. $OPK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of OPKO Health worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $21,111,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 214.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,810,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,988 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Zacks Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.40. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

