Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 22,960 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Sila Realty Trust worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 104,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 323,917 shares during the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

SILA stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.01.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Sila Realty Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.