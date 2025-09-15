Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 69,414 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Jamf worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 32,950.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamf from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on Jamf in a report on Friday, August 8th.

JAMF stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.58 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

