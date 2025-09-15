Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 75,490 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $6,627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,443,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,615,362.88. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. Truist Financial raised their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

