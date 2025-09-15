Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 96,365 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFA Financial by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.