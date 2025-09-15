Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 256,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SARO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 46.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in StandardAero by 272.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

StandardAero Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $27.19 on Monday. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

