Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of Bandwidth worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.60 million, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $27,946.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,900.53. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,839. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock worth $1,010,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

