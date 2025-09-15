Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 106,623 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Getty Realty worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3,339.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Getty Realty Corporation has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $33.85.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Getty Realty

