Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,918 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 352,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 279,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $26.09 on Monday. Century Aluminum Company has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENX. Zacks Research raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,446.03. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

