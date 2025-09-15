Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 363,765 Shares of First Bancorp $FBNC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of First Bancorp worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Research upgraded First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

