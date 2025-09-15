Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 44,091 Shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

UVSP stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $886.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Announcement

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

In other Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,627.75. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

