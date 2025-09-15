Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 471,966 Shares of EVgo Inc. $EVGO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,819,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,470 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of EVgo by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,720,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 2,034,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 2,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,494,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,399,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on EVgo from $5.00 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.33. EVgo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EVgo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

