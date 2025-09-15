Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 502,630 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

