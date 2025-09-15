Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,854 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $143.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.41 and a 1 year high of $255.04.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,478.32. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $335,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at $701,162. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

