Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,180 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $104.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.49. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.76 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,248,435.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

